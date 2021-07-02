Business Bites: The Lobby converting to The Wild Hare; Jersey Mike’s coming next to 5 on Black; Open House at downtown apartments; poetry reading at Cassiopeia; 7th Ferrying Group presentation at The History Museum

The Wild Hare

The Goat Group partners Ryan Sweeney, Alen Aivazian, and Matthew Robb are turning the for Lobby Bar and Maria’s Mexican space at 518 Central into The Wild Hare.

The group operates bar and entertainment ventures in California and Hawaii.

The group applied for a remodel permit in March and the city issued the permit in May for the first floor of the building.

Construction will happen in phases and the first phase includes a tequila bar, tasting room and entertainment space with a grand opening scheduled for the fall, according to the Great Falls Development Authority.

City officials said the permit was for the full conversion of the first floor while the partners finalize their plans for the basement and upper floors.

Business Bites: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is moving; Colored Snow moving into downtown; GF Craft Beer Week is on; Russell is retiring from Lewis and Clark Foundation; Chamber holding Ag Celebration Week

Maria’s moved out of the space in March and reopened in April at their new location, the former Rikki’s, at 1220 9th St. S.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is going into the space next to 5 on Black. The company submitted a permit application on June 18 and it’s currently being reviewed by the city planning office. There’s been some activity at the site, but a building permit has not yet been issued.

The company told The Electric in March that, “We do have a Jersey Mike’s coming, however, exact place and timing is still TBD.”

Restaurant rumors

The Lofts at the Northern

The Lofts at the Northern, the apartments above the Might Mo, are hosting an open house from 3-7 p.m. July 9 and 12-4 p.m. July 10 at 412 Central Ave.

They’ll start renting out the apartments as early as July 12, according to the management company.

Ignite 2021 highlights local business, development

Poetry reading at Cassiopeia Books

Marc Beaudin, is reading from his latest collection of poetry, ‘Life List.,’ at 6 p.m. July 8 at Cassiopeia Books.

The collection is described as a “field guide in poetry, [that] pays tribute to the birds that have flown through Beaudin’s years of watching and listening”. Life List is a 2020 Montana Book Award Honor Book Winner and includes the poem, “25 Bears,” a Spur Award finalist for best poem of 2020.

7th Ferrying Group presentation at The History Museum

Troy Hallsell, historian for the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, will present his research detailing the 7th Ferrying Group in Great Falls. Historic photographs and objects from The History Museum’s collection will be shared and discussed.

The event is 1 p.m. July 10 at the museum, 422 2nd St. S., free and open to the public.

Air Force celebrates its 70th today, MANG and RED HORSE celebrated this year too

The 7th Ferrying Group was responsible for overseeing the northwest air route from Great Falls to Fairbanks, Alaska and delivered nearly 8,000 aircraft to the Soviet military as part of the Lend-Lease program. The unit didn’t participate in direct combat, its efforts contributed to allied success against the Axis powers by providing vital war materiel to the Soviet Union for use against Germany on the Eastern Front. This military support made it possible for the Allied powers to defeat Germany and laid the foundation for central Montana’s participation in the United States’ national defense over the next 70 years.

Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

