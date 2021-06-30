Tax valuations being mailed, residents should review and ask questions now

Many Cascade County residents have already received their new taxable values from the Montana Department of Revenue.

The department is continuing to mail property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land properties, showing their market and taxable values for the 2021-2022 two-year valuation cycle, according to a release from the department.

The notices are not tax bills and include DoR’s determination of market or productivity value for properties and will be used by county treasurers to determine the property taxes owed.

“It’s important that Montana property owners review this information thoroughly,” Brendan Beatty, DoR director said in a release. “If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to make corrections or adjustments that could impact the value of the property for the 2021 tax year. So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”

Forest land notices mailed are for years 2021-2026, as forest land is valued every six years.

If property owners disagree with the department’s determination of value for their property, they may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information at MTRevenue.gov.

The public can find contact information for local DoR field offices at MTRevenue.gov/Contact or by calling 406-444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.

