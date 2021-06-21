Business Bites: Wakefest in the Falls; Sip n’ Dip one of world’s coolest pools; Anchor Fitness sold; Paris Gibson Square opens new exhibit

Wakefest in the Falls

Wakefest in the Falls is set for noon July 17 at Launch Watersports, 4250 Lower River Rd.

Register to compete here until July 10.

Tickets are $5 and are available at Launch Watersports, Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company, Speaking Socially and Mighty Mo. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Wakefest is Montana’s premier wakeboarding and wakesurfing competition.

All ages and experience levels are encouraged to enter.

Food and drink provided by Mighty Mo Brewing Company and Nourish will be available for purchase the day of the event with professional rider and special guest Thomas Herman in attendance.

Sip n’ Dip

The Sip landed on Travel Trivia‘s ‘12 of the World’s Coolest Swimming Pools‘ list.

“A motel bar in a landlocked Western state may not seem like prime hunting ground for mer-folk, but if you keep your eye trained on the window behind the bartender at this tiki-themed motel lounge, you may spy a fishtail-sporting employee swimming on the other side,” according to the article.

Anchor Fitness

Zach and Tamara Podry has sold the physical gym and are moving to Phoenix, AZ. They sold to Amber Fellman and the gym will now be called Falls Fitness and Personal Training.

The Anchor Fitness brand will go with the Podry’s.

“Amber has a passion for fitness and for teaching others how to take better care of their bodies. She’s going to carry the torch and be a great resource for training. Be sure to follow the new gym at Falls Fitness & Personal Training,” the Podry’s wrote on their business page. “Thank you Great Falls! We’ve learned so much and we wouldn’t be the same without all the people we’ve met and trained over the years.”

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art opened a new exhibit on June 18, ‘E.L. Stewart: Between Earth and Heaven.’

The exhibit is open through Sept. 8.

“ E.L. Stewart’s emotionally stirring paintings about life, love, loss, and renewal are presented at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in her exhibition of recent works titled, Between Earth and Heaven. The paintings are a glimpse into the artist’s soul after experiencing the impact of illness, the death of a loved one and the enduring heartache that results, ‘I have found that grief is often invisible. It seems to hide in shadows but can re-enter our lives at any time.’ Stewart’s paintings consist of figurative pieces and landscapes that contain narrative elements within lightly abstracted forms filled with movement from flowing brush strokes that offer a feeling of dreamlike whimsy within a flurry of color,” according to the museum.

Got a business bite? Send it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

