Sunday Reads: June 20
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.
Chicago Tribune: Missing military guns often end up being used in street crimes
The New Yorker: How a city comes back to life
The New York Times: Why people misperceive crime trends (Chicago is not the murder capital)
The Washington Post: A family affair: Children and other relatives of Biden aides get administration jobs
KUNC: Colorado’s water scarcity may finally be coming for your local duck pond
NPR: How to cope with ‘disenfranchised grief’
The Washington Post: Australia’s mouse plague: first came the drought, then the floods, now the mice.
The Wall Street Journal: National parks are overcrowded and closing their gates
NPR: Here’s what the critics say is wrong with the Electoral College
Air Force Magazine: New GBSD facilities ‘on the path to stay on budget’
Wired: A new tool wants to save open source from supply chain attacks
The New Yorker: My delusional, wonderful recipe book
The Atlantic: Six months inside one of America’s most dangerous industries
CityLab: New York City experiment will give cash payments to homeless young adults
Reuters: U.S. agriculture chief backs proposed meatpacking investigator
The New York Times: How a chef who helped restaurants spends Sundays
NPR: Hyundai plant in Alabama pauses manufacturing due to car chip shortage
Reuters: U.S. nuclear regulator approves fuel for next-generation reactors
Vice: National right-to-repair bill filed in Congress
Associated Press: Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities
The Atlantic: Why America doesn’t really make solar panels anymore
NPR: After months of special education turmoil, families say schools owe them