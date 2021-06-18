GFFR launching citizens academy

Great Falls Fire Rescue is launching a hands-on, interactive GFFR Citizens Academy beginning Sept. 2.

The course will run through Oct. 21 and cover a variety of topics including auto extrication, technical rope rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, Advanced Life Support skills and EMS, search and rescue, and multiple live-fire evolutions.

“After years of watching Great Falls MT Police Department successfully conduct Citizens Academies and seeing Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office get theirs rolling a couple of years ago, we decided to join the fray and offer the GFFR Citizens Academy as a fully-interactive experience,” according to GFFR.

Participants who are selected for the academy will be issued protective gear, taught how to use it, and closely instructed and supervised by experienced GFFR fire officers throughout the academy and allowed to participate in all drills (auto extrication, live fire, rescue operations, etc.) to their comfort level.

Due to limitations on the amount of personal protective equipment available, spots for this academy are limited.

Classes will be held eight consecutive Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2-Oct. 21.

Those interested in participating should email sklippenes@greatfallsmt.net to request information and an application.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

