Sunday Reads: June 13
Hope everyone enjoyed the weekend. Here’s this week’s list.
The Washington Post: ‘Cool’ roofs, cooler designs as the building industry embraces energy sustainability
The New York Times: Carbon dioxide in atmosphere hits record high despite pandemic dip
The Wall Street Journal: No Parking: Cities rethink garages for a world with fewer personal cars
The Washington Post: Drop in childhood vaccinations during pandemic may raise risk of other outbreaks when schools reopen, CDC says
Kaiser Health News: New Montana laws enshrine health care alternatives, for better or worse
NPR: How California homelessness became a crisis
Vox: Where’s the “Impossible Burger” of cheese?
Politico: Cyberattack on food supply followed years of warnings
Kaiser Health News: With roots in civil rights, community health centers push for equity in the pandemic
NPR: Supreme Court turns away challenge to the rule that only men register for the draft
The Washington Post: As grocery prices rise, alt-meat takes a bigger bite of Big Meat’s burger
The New Yorker: Has an old Soviet mystery at last been solved?
Atlas Obscura: Meet the Appalachian apple hunter who rescued 1,000 ‘lost’ varieties
Montana Free Press: Out of house and home