Road construction will impact traffic on Upper River Road June 14-17

Construction will impact traffic on Upper River Road next week.

The project is being done by city and county road divisions.

Road work underway on Upper River Road

Next week’s construction schedule is:

June 14: Leveling course northbound lane from 40th Avenue South to 31st Avenue South. Flaggers and pilot cars will be used and drivers should expect delays of five to 10 minutes.

June 15: Leveling course southbound lane from 31st Avenue South to 40th Avenue South. Flaggers and pilot cars will be used and drivers should expect delays of five to 10 minutes.

June 16: Asphalt overlay from Ridgeview Court to south of Sharon Drive. Upper River Road from Sharon Drive to Ridgeview Court will be closed to traffic. Access to Ridgeview Court area on 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.

June 17: Asphalt overlay from south of Sharon Drive to South of 31st Avenue South. Upper River Road from 31st Avenue South to Marilynn Drive will be closed to traffic. Access to Pearson addition and Ridgeview Court area on 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.

Emergency services will be provided access at all times during this project.

