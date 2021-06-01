City seeking vendors for small works roster

Beginning July 1, the City of Great Falls will be accepting small works roster applications from contractors and vendors for several categories of work. The purpose of the roster is to reduce the time it takes city departments to complete repairs and projects, up to $25,000, to reduce administrative and operating costs by using a list of prequalified and approved vendors who can be contracted immediately, and to be more efficient for contractors and vendors in that they will be required to provide insurance and other documentation on a yearly, rather than per project, basis.

Business bites: T’s Cocina going mobile; Linda Michaels moving; new exhibit at The History Museum; Brew Fest tickets available; city seeking vendors, contractors; Red Cross needs volunteers

Service categories include, but are not limited to, acoustical tile, audio/visual, boilers, carpet/flooring, chemicals, concrete, drywall, electrical, excavation, fencing, fire equipment, fire sprinkler systems, general contracting, hazardous waste removal, HVAC/mechanical, insulation, irrigation/landscaping, lumber and supplies, overhead doors, painting, paving/seal coating & striping, pest control, plumbing, recreation equipment, roofing, sprinkler systems, telecommunications, tree/stump removal, vehicle supplies, water testing and window cleaning.

Contractors and vendors will be required to provide:

Insurance, naming the City of Great Falls as an additional insured on city-owned and operated properties and projects;

Proof of workers’ compensation coverage or independent contractor exemption certificate;

Proof of all applicable and required contractor, business and state licenses;

List of three or more references; and

List of similar projects completed within the last two years.

A complete list of service categories, small works roster application, required documentation, required agreement, and additional information can be found on the city website.

There are no city employees slated to lose their jobs in this process, it merely makes the process of hiring contractors for small jobs more streamlined, according to city staff.

Contractors and vendors are encouraged to submit the completed application and supporting documentation via email: smallworksroster@greatfallsmt.net; mail: City of Great Falls, Attention Small Works Roster, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403; or hand-delivered: 2 Park Drive South, Room 202, Great Falls, MT 59401. The effective period for approved, registered contractors and vendors will be through June 30, 2022.

