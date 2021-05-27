Jump Talks, sunrise yoga coming up at First Peoples Buffalo Jump

Several events are coming up at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

A weekly “Jump Talk” begins May 30 and will be held at 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 5.

The program will be held at the upper visitor area and is about 30 minutes in length.

Visitors will learn how the First Peoples drove bison herds over the cliff and also take in views of the surrounding mountains and buttes. The talks may be cancelled in the event of poor weather and are free with entry to the park.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/ or contact Park Ranger Alice Southworth at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov

A sunrise all-level yoga class led by Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness begins at 8 a.m. June 13 at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

The class will meet at the visitor center and drive to the top of the buffalo jump and is structured for all skill levels. If bad weather occurs, the class will be moved inside with limited space.

Cost is $5 per person plus $6 if non-resident vehicle and participation is limited to 25 people. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 406-866-2217 or email kylee.meyer@mt.gov.

