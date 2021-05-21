Neighborhood Council meetings May 24-28

The Council of Councils, a meeting of representatives from the city’s nine Neighborhood Councils is 7 p.m. May 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center.

Agenda items include election of officers, Community Development Block Grant priorities and public comment, budget simulator presentation and a police department update from Chief Jeff Newton. More information on the council is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include Alluvion Health annual report, Council of Councils recap, Pinski Park CommUnity Clean-up plans and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

