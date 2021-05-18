Church looking to renovate old Skyline Bar

During their May 20 meeting, the Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider a special use permit application from Ron Erpelding to turn the old Skyline Bar into a worship facility.

Erpelding is the pastor at Praise Tabernacle and originally submitted the permit application in 2019 but the buy-sell agreement with the property owners, Dennis Stefani and the Estate of Zollie Kelman didn’t go through at the time, according to Charity Yonker, county planning director.

She said they’ve come to a new agreement and have picked up the project where they left off.

Erpelding is proposing to use the existing structure, which has been vacant for years, “clean it up and bring back life to this area. Our hope is that this new worship facility will improve the look and value of the property and all the adjoining properties,” according to his application. The structure was built in 1987, according to the county staff report.

Construction has already begun on a neighboring parcel, for a commercial office/shop within the Doran Park Subdivision, and is visible from the interstate. Construction is also underway on the new Love’s Travel Stop at the I-15 airport interchange.

Under county zoning regulations, a worship facility is allowed in the commercial zoning district with a special use permit.

The church intends to use existing infrastructure, including the parking lot. They’ll replace signage but design plans for the building are still in the works, according to the 2019 permit application.

In a letter from Ron Hall, assistant director of the Great Falls International Airport Authority, airport officials are not against the permit but provided comments about the future for potential traffic conflict with the Montana Air National Guard and discussion of potentially closing Airport Avenue B in the future and relocating the intersection to a new major intersection being constructed by Love’s.

Hall wrote that there is also the potential that the airport would ask private property owners who are using Airport Avenue for access to contribute to the maintenance costs for the road and other associated infrastructure costs.

