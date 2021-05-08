Sunday Reads: May 9
Cold and rainy days are good for reading so here’s a long list.
And if you’re looking for a book, Jenn picked up a new one in the airport last week and recommends it. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a chef in training, father, and sleuth looking for the secret of French cooking by Bill Buford.
L.A. Times: Periods and COVID-19: Do vaccines affect menstrual cycles?
The New York Times: How safe are you from COVID when you fly?
GMA: American Girl brings back its original 6 heroine dolls for 35th anniversary
The New York Times: Amazon had a big year, but paid no tax to Luxembourg
NPR: You sent us your poems. Here are the ones that resonated with celebrated poets
Eater: The lie of ‘no one wants to work’
NPR: A gigantic organic farm faces criticism that it’s harming the environment
The Spoon: Too good to go expands its food waste app nationally across the U.S.
Eater: Have delivery apps changed what a restaurant is?
Grub Street: Five big reasons the delivery ‘boom’ may soon go bust
Men’s Health: An elite Montana ski resort popular among celebrities wants to turn sewage into snow
Chicago Sun-Times: When pandemic hit, a Chicago jazz icon’s world fell apart. Friends helped put it together again.
Bloomberg: No vaccine, no desk: Firms weigh whether to make shots mandatory
Grist: In America’s cities, inequality is engrained in the trees
The Washington Post: Low police vaccination rates pose public safety concerns
Associated Press: Biden aims to vaccinate 70 percent of American adults by July 4
Reuters: Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing
The New York Times: A new, deadly risk for citizens in summer: Power failures during heat waves
The Washington Post: Boeing is giving Virginia Tech $50 million to help launch new campus
Reuters: U.S. construction spending rebounds less than expected in March
The Atlantic: We should all be more afraid of driving
NPR: Goodwill doesn’t want your broken toaster
Kaiser Health News: Covid ‘doesn’t discriminate by age’: Serious cases on the rise in younger adults
The Economist: What history tells you about post-pandemic booms
The Washington Post: A narrow path for Biden’s ambitious land conservation plan
NPR: If your brain feels foggy and you’re tired all the time, you’re not alone
Associated Press: Fishing tensions flare between France, UK over Brexit rules
The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego County moves to organic waste recycling, adds other environmental measures
CityLab: Let’s declare this the summer of play
Alaska Public Media: As lumber prices climb, Alaskans increasingly mill their own
The Atlantic: How college became a ruthless competition divorced from learning
Science Mag: ‘It’s like the embers in a barbecue pit.’ Nuclear reactions are smoldering again at Chernobyl
Kaiser Health News: COVID testing has turned into a financial windfall for hospitals and other providers
Smithsonian Magazine: Fallout from Cold War nuclear testing detected in U.S. honey
National Geographic: The women battling wildfires and breaking barriers in the American wilderness
WHYY/PBS: Could this famous con man be lying about his story? A new book suggests he is
Duluth News Tribune: Our View: Wow, right? Duluth designers are on to something (opinion)