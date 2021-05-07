Storm drain work will close roads this summer

The City of Great Falls has contracted with Western Municipal Construction, Inc. for a storm sewer main project that will require temporary road closures.

The work will run from May 17 through Oct. 1 and begin near the intersection of 22nd Street North and 3rd Avenue North and extend to the intersection of 26th Street North and 6th Avenue North.

Temporary street closures will occur at the following locations:

3rd Avenue North between 21st Street North to 23rd Street North.

22 nd Street North from 3rd Avenue North to 4th Avenue North.

Street North from 3rd Avenue North to 4th Avenue North. 4th Avenue North from 22nd Street North to 24th Street North.

24th Street North from 4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North.

4th Avenue North between 23rd Street North to 25th Street North.

5th Avenue between 23rd Street North and 25th Street North.

6th Avenue North from 23rd Street North to 26th Street North.

During the construction period these streets will be closed to through traffic but local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic, according to the city’s public works department.

For more information about the Valeria Way Storm Drain Phase 2 street closure contact Russell Brewer, senior civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

