Moore named director at Lewis and Clark Foundation

The new executive director has been named for the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

Elizabeth Moore, who has served as the director of sales and special events for the last eight years, has been selected and will assume the role July 1, when Jay Russell retires after 17 years with the foundation.

“After working at the Center for the past eight years, I understand the significance of its value and contribution to the community. It is a jewel in the crown of Great Falls. I will be proud to represent it and I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” Moore said in a release.

The foundation is the non‐profit partner for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Forest Service. The foundation’s mission is to generate financial support for the interpretive center and funds programs, education outreach, exhibits, capital improvements and assists the center with marketing. The foundation spearheaded the effort to raise the $6 million in public and private funding that built the center in 1998 and has grown from an annual budget of $10,000 when the first executive director was hired in 2004 to more than $300,000, with two full‐time and four part‐time staff.

Moore has a background in journalism, web design and marketing. She moved to Montana in 2005.

She took the director of sales and special events position at the foundation in 2012 and in that time has managed the operations of the Portage Cash Store and has coordinated the Trail Mixer and Lewis and Clark Festival.

