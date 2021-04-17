Sunday Reads: April 18

Enjoy the bout of lovely weather, Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.

NBC: COVID-19 booster shot likely needed within 12 months, Pfizer CEO says

The Washington Post: Why you shouldn’t skip your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine

The New York Times: Zoom burnout Is real, and it’s worse for women

Rolling Stone: The battle for the soul of Montana

The Wall Street Journal: J&J privately asked rival Covid-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks

The New York Times: Could the pandemic prompt an ‘epidemic of loss’ of women in the sciences?

Pew: Where states get their money

The Washington Post: Biden pledged to stop building the wall. But he just won the right to seize a Texas family’s land for it.

The Times News: Taking cops out of traffic stops: would it make a difference? North Carolina examples offer a clue

ProPublica: The big empty: How corporate headquarters have abandoned America’s suburbs

Associated Press: Study finds people want more than watchdogs for journalists

CityLab: The high cost of clearing tent cities

Foreign Policy: The Sullivan Model

NPR: Biden says his climate plan means jobs. Some union members are skeptical

The New Yorker: What will it take to pandemic-proof America?

NPR: A ‘worst nightmare’ cyberattack: The untold story of the SolarWinds hack

High Country News: Montana counties band together to reinvigorate passenger rail

The Washington Post: 17 requests for backup in 78 minutes

The New Yorker: The deceit and conflict behind the leak of the Pentagon Papers

Flathead Beacon: The sounds of summer

