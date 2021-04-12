GFPS planning in-person graduation ceremonies; mask requirement remains

Great Falls Public Schools is planning in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

All of the ceremonies are planned for the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Area at Montana Expo Park.

Paris Gibson Education Center will have its ceremony at 2 p.m. May 30; Great Falls High School will be at 5 p.m. May 30; and C.M. Russell High School will be at 2 p.m. May 31.

Heather Hoyer, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, said the ceremonies are on the weekend due to a sports tournament on Friday.

No GFPS levy on the May ballot

She said graduates will receive 15 tickets each for the ceremonies.

GFPS had zero active COVID-19 cases as of April 12, though about nine people were still quarantined, according to Superintendent Tom Moore.

County has small COVID-19 case spike; walk-ins now accepted at vaccine clinic at Expo Park

The district will continue with its COVID-19 protocols, including masks, Moore told the school board during their April 12 meeting.

County mask requirement, event size restrictions lifted; variant strains confirmed in Montana

He said that though the county has lifted the mask mandate, the district’s nurses and health officials are recommending the continued use of masks and six foot distancing for now.

Moore said that the district has been able to remain open throughout this school year, though there were some interruptions and students in remote learning, and said that many employees have been vaccinated.

But, the advice he’s getting for now is to “stay the course” and maintain the district’s COVID-19 protocols for masks, sanitation and hygiene and limit access to GFPS facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

