City street sweeping schedule for April 12-15

The city’s street sweeping scheduled for the week of April 12-15 is below. Residents are asked to removed their vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on your scheduled day.

April 12: (All streets) from River Drive South through 8th Street South from 2nd Avenue South to 10th Avenue South and Streets from 9th Street South to 13th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also, 3rd Avenue South from 2nd Street South to River Drive South.

April 13: (All avenues) from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South from 3rd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and 1st and 2nd Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.

April 14: (All streets) from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

April 15: (All avenues) from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

