Four neighborhood councils meet April 12-16.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include C.M. Russell Museum campus expansion update, Whittier Elementary math demonstration, NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. April 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include Little Free Library presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. April 14 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include council vacancy, NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup, southwest side water main replacements and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. April 15 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include council Facebook page update, Little Free Library second structure in Memorial Park, NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

