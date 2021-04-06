Vaccine appointments still available, last week for community clinic signups

This is the last week to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the county community clinics.

After this week, COVID-19 vaccines will still be available to the public but will no longer be administered through the Community Vaccination Clinic, which has been a partnership effort by the Cascade City-County Health Department, Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic and Alluvion Health, according to CCHD.

Vaccine appointments still available in Cascade County, everyone over 16 eligible

To sign up for a vaccine appointment at a community clinic, go to Benefis.org/COVIDvaccine. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine after appointments for the clinic are filled, go to https://vaccinefinder.org/search/.

The COVID-19 vaccine is open to anyone 16 and older.

You must return for your second dose 21 days after your first shot. You will be scheduled for your second shot at the time your first dose is administered and CCHD asks that you anticipate your future availability when scheduling your first dose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

