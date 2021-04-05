Street sweeping April 6-9

The city has begun the spring street sweeping operations.

The schedule for the week of April 6-9 is below.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

April 6: (All avenues) from 13th Street South to 26th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.

April 7: (All streets) from Park Drive North to 9th Street North from 2nd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North. Also Streets from 10th Street North to 13th Street North from 8th Avenue North to Central Avenue. Also 9th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

April 8: (All avenues) from Park Drive North through 13th Street North from 3rd Avenue North to River Drive North. Also 12th Avenue North from 15th Street North to River Drive North.

