Next round of vaccine appointments opens April 1

The next round of vaccination appointment signups opens 9 a.m. April 1.

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible in Cascade County, but those under 18 need their parent or guardian present.

Appointment signups are available here.

As of March 29, there were 33,065 total doses given and 13,235 residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.

The county added three cases on March 30, bringing the total to 8,428 cases, 32 of which are active.

Some other resources for COVID-19 vaccination info:

