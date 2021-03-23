Dogsgiving: Jay and Rana

Name: Jay and Rana

Age: 7 and 11

Breed: Greyhounds

Human(s): Erin and Darren

Where did you come from? Assorted racetracks

What’s your favorite toy? We both love the Kong Bunny

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Hmmm, I guess we won a number of races and that made our old owners happy. Our max speed is 45 mph. But now, we just use our energy to love on our people that adopted us. They are pretty cool.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? ou might not know this, but Greyhounds are as close to perfect as you can get. We don’t do bad things. Really.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Our humans pretty much do all the things we want and need. I mean we’d like MORE treats, but who wouldn’t?

Where’s your favorite patio? We like the patio in our backyard. It has water and a pool that we lay in when it’s hot out.

What are your aliases? Big Jay / Jay Jay. Rana Banana / Girl Dog

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? We have a cousin named Scout. He’s pretty cool. He lives far away but when he visits, we like to run with him. His legs are short, though!

What’s your favorite place to go? We love to go anywhere the car takes us. We wag our tails SO hard when we get to go for rides!! The Dairy Queen Drive Thru is a favorite destination.

What are your hobbies? We love to sleep. A lot. Our people bought couches that fit us, too; people couches, not dog couches.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? We’re actually pretty chill. Rana does like sheepskin lining in new slippers, though.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Our friends at Best Friends Animal Hospital do our pedis. And, we clean ourselves like cats, so no grooming necessary. Seriously – we don’t stink!

What’s your fitness routine? HAHAHAHA!! We are retired race dogs. No fitness needed. We can sprint around our yard for a couple minutes, though, and that seems to make our people smile and cheer.

What are you thankful for? We love our people. They take good care of us. We are happy to have this home to be retired in. Not all retired greys have it as good as we do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

