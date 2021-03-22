Car wash proposed for 57th Street

During their March 23 meeting, the city planning board will consider a conditional use permit for a car wash at 620 57th St. S.

The property is currently a gas station that was developed in the 1960s, according to the staff report, and the applicant, Set Five LLC, is proposing to remove all existing features of the gas station and develop a car wash with three self-wash bays, one auto wash bay and a potential dog washing station.

The developer has also expressed interest in developing dedicated stapce for a future on-site electric car charging station, according to the staff report.

According to the staff report, the developer is proposing to change the use of the site “in response to changing economics due to competition of other gas stations in the area.”

“Vehicle services,” which includes car washes, is conditionally allowed in the C-1 zoning district, under the city’s land use code.

City staff is recommending approval of the permit.

Public notices were published in the paper and mailed to property owners within 150 feet. The project is being presented to the neighborhood council on March 25.

Redevelopment of the site requires conformance with current city code, including establishment of curb, gutter, sidewalks, and boulevard landscaping along 56th Street South and 7th Avenue South, and controlled access points along each street frontage, according to the staff report.

The landscape code also requires a 15-foot landscape buffer and a fence or berm and a lighting design to mitigate impact to the residences to the north.

