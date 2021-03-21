Sunday Reads: March 21
Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine, happy reading Great Falls.
The Washington Post: Americans are starting to buy real clothes again
NPR: Lessons from the COVID-19 crisis: overcrowding hospitals cost lives
Associated Press: Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19
The Washington Post: Reimagine Safety: A project of the Editorial Board, in conversation with outside voices
NPR: New evidence shows fertile soil gone from Midwestern farms
Smithsonian Magazine: Why did women stop dominating the beer industry?
The Hill: Police report that white supremacists are attacking cell phone towers
Bloomberg: Bars and restaurants are about to go on an epic post-Covid hiring spree
Civil Eats: Will the CSA boom survive beyond the pandemic?
Nautilus: The mystery of the missing sockeye
The New York Times: Trawling for fish may unleash as much carbon as air travel, study says
NPR: U.S. intelligence agencies warn of heightened domestic extremism threat
The New York Times: Why your brain feels broken
Undark: The egg industry grapples with a grim practice: chick culling
NPR: Overseas Spectators Will Be Banned From Tokyo Olympics Due To COVID-19 Risks
Kaiser Health News: COVID cases plummet 83 percent among nursing home staffers despite vaccine hesitancy
The Washington Post: More than 4 in 10 health-care workers have not been vaccinated, Post-KFF poll finds
The New York Times: Advanced cancers are emerging, doctors warn, citing pandemic drop in screenings
The Atlantic: The dark side of America’s gleaming skyscrapers
The New York Times: Asian-Americans are being attacked. Why are hate crime charges so rare?
Vox: Cities aren’t designed for women. Sarah Everard’s murder shows us the consequences.
CityLab: The local policies that will outlast the pandemic
STAT: Driven by the pandemic and ‘the Fauci effect,’ applicants flood public health schools
CNBC: Here’s how America’s malls are changing
DMagazine: She came to fix the parking
The Atlantic: The science of making Americans hurt their own country