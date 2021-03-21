Sunday Reads: March 21

Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine, happy reading Great Falls.

The Washington Post: Americans are starting to buy real clothes again

NPR: Lessons from the COVID-19 crisis: overcrowding hospitals cost lives

Associated Press: Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19

The Washington Post: Reimagine Safety: A project of the Editorial Board, in conversation with outside voices

NPR: New evidence shows fertile soil gone from Midwestern farms

Smithsonian Magazine: Why did women stop dominating the beer industry?

The Hill: Police report that white supremacists are attacking cell phone towers

Bloomberg: Bars and restaurants are about to go on an epic post-Covid hiring spree

Civil Eats: Will the CSA boom survive beyond the pandemic?

Nautilus: The mystery of the missing sockeye

The New York Times: Trawling for fish may unleash as much carbon as air travel, study says

NPR: U.S. intelligence agencies warn of heightened domestic extremism threat

The New York Times: Why your brain feels broken

Undark: The egg industry grapples with a grim practice: chick culling

NPR: Overseas Spectators Will Be Banned From Tokyo Olympics Due To COVID-19 Risks

Kaiser Health News: COVID cases plummet 83 percent among nursing home staffers despite vaccine hesitancy

The Washington Post: More than 4 in 10 health-care workers have not been vaccinated, Post-KFF poll finds

The New York Times: Advanced cancers are emerging, doctors warn, citing pandemic drop in screenings

The Atlantic: The dark side of America’s gleaming skyscrapers

The New York Times: Asian-Americans are being attacked. Why are hate crime charges so rare?

Vox: Cities aren’t designed for women. Sarah Everard’s murder shows us the consequences.

CityLab: The local policies that will outlast the pandemic

STAT: Driven by the pandemic and ‘the Fauci effect,’ applicants flood public health schools

CNBC: Here’s how America’s malls are changing

DMagazine: She came to fix the parking

The Atlantic: The science of making Americans hurt their own country

