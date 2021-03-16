City to consider $1.64 million storm water project

City Commissioners will considering awarding a $1.64 million contract to Western Municipal Construction during their March 16 meeting for a storm drain improvement project.

This is the second phase of a project to replace aging infrastructure and reduce surface flooding around the original Valeria Way storm drain, which was installed in the 1920s along the historic Montana Railroad line and is showing signs of deterioration and is in poor condition, according to city staff.

“Residents have complained that during short duration high intensity rainfall events they are subject to flooding and damage resulting from it. Flooding most notably occurs near the intersection of 26th Street North and 6th Avenue North,” according to the staff report.

The first phase of the project began near 19th Street North and 1st Avenue North and ended near the intersection of 22nd Street and 3rd Avenue North. That phase installed 30-inch reinforced concrete pipe and manholes that connected the two lines.

The contract being considered March 16 will connect to the work completed in the first phase and extend to the intersection of 26th Street North and 6th Avenue North and add more inlet capacity at that intersection.

This phase would include the installation of 1,665 lineal feet of 30-inch diameter storm drain; 1,330 lineal feet of 42-inch diameter storm drain; 15 manholes; 11 inlets and associated piping; utility crossings; and surface restoration, according to the staff report.

The city received two bids for the project ranging from $1.64 million to $1.84 million and staff determined that Western Municipal Construction submitted the lowest responsible bid.

The other bid was from Central Excavating.

The project was budgeted in the storm drain utility enterprise fund.

