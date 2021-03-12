Two neighborhood councils meet March 15-19

Two neighborhood councils meet next week and have resumed in-person meetings, with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. on March 15 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room. Agenda items include Benefis crosswalk safety concerns, council vacancy, impact study follow-up letter and neighborhood concerns. Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. March 18 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include council Facebook page update, C.M. Russell Museum campus expansion update, Little Free Library presentation, council Great Falls Police Department chief interview questions and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

