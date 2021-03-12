Next round of vaccination appointments opens March 18

The next round of vaccination appointments opens 9 a.m. March 18 and more people are now eligible.

The county is now in Phase 1B+, which includes anyone 60 or older and, those 16 and older with certain underlying conditions from Phase 1B and has expanded to those 16-59 with the following conditions:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurological conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Cascade County meets case rate requirement for one week, one week to go

As of March 10, there have been 22,378 total vaccine doses administered in the county, according to the state map, and 8,180 people have been fully vaccinated.

Those who were eligible in phases 1A and 1B are still eligible to sign up for an appointment.

UP, Alluvion open second COVID testing site; additional vaccination sites opening

Appointments can be booked on the online portal for the following vaccination clinics at Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. N.W.:

March 22 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 24 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 26 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 29 – 2 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

March 31 – 2 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

April 2 – 2 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

