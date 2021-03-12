McGraw selected as next principal for CMR High School

Jamie McGraw has been selected as the next principal of C.M. Russell High School.

According to a release from Great Falls Public Schools, interview panels comprised of faculty, staff, alumni, parents, students and district officials conducted interviews March 10 with three candidates from a pool of six applicants.

McGraw was selected to succeed Kerry Parsons, who retired in June.

The school board will need to approve the selection and if it does, McGraw will begin as principal on July 1.

“I am incredibly proud to work with a team of educators dedicated to our students, each other, and our community,” McGraw said in a release.

McGraw began working as an English teacher with GFPS in 1999 and later served as the district level college and career coordinator for three years before joining the administrative leadership team at North Middle School in 2017.

In 2020, she returned to CMR to serve as an associate principal.

McGraw is married to Brian McGraw, a sergeant with the Great Falls Police Department. Together, they have three children; Katie (20), will be graduating from Paris Gibson Life Skills in May, Matt (senior) at CMR and Emma (7th grade) at North Middle School.

