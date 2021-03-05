Three Neighborhood Councils meet March 8-11

Three Neighborhood Councils meet next week. The councils are all returning to in-person meetings, following the local health order requirements.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. March 8 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include C.M. Russell Museum campus expansion update, Whittier Elementary School update, Little Free Library presentation, Great Falls Police Department police chief interview questions and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup, Great Falls Police Department police chief interview questions and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. March 11 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S. Agenda items include an update on Kranz and Lions Park projects, NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup, Little Free Library presentation, Great Falls Police Department police chief interview questions and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

