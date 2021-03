Great Falls Fire Rescue is currently responding to a hazardous materials call at the High Plains Landfill.

The Montana Air National Guard and Black Eagle fire departments are also scene.

Crews are jointly working to determine the extent of the hazardous materials, according to GFFR.

The High Plains Landfill will be closed for the remainder of the day.

More information will be released when available, according to GFFR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook