Feasting in the Falls: Great Falls Restaurant Week 2021

Everybody has to eat.

And Great Falls has an abundance of local restaurants, many of which are holding their own through COVID-19.

It’s been a bit since we had a community-wide restaurant week and the pandemic certainly complicates our lives, but as things are improving, it felt like a good time to celebrate all the local eateries and watering holes.

The Electric and the Great Falls Take Down and Take Out page teamed up to create a modified version of restaurant week March 1-7.

We’re calling it “Feasting in the Falls” and it’s a week with each day focused on different types of food and drink so that we can celebrate while being sensitive to COVID concerns.

We borrowed some inspiration from Jenn’s hometown area with Newport News Restaurant Awareness Week, the Great American Takeout from last year and Missoula’s Downtown Dine Local Week.

We’ve also incorporated a progressive dinner challenge that you can build for yourself any night during the week. If you share what you eat and drink, tag the establishments and post some photos in our comments on social media, you’ll be entered to win prizes.

We reached out to a bunch of different restaurants, bars, coffee shops and more and have compiled what we know so far. We’re certain we missed a few, so if you’re a business that wants to add a special/deal/featured this week, email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com and we’ll add it here and on the Take Down and Take Out Page.

So get out there, eat, drink and support local (but remember the mask requirement is still in effect in Cascade County). Try new things, visit your standbys and remember your favorites for June when The Electric will open the second annual Great Falls Greats contest.

Here’s the schedule:

Weeklong specials

Mighty Mo: Special edition pizza this week: “Dill Pickle” Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza and half price growler fills when purchasing a new growler.

Tracy’s Family Diner: $5 wine.

Little Athens: Falafel for March.

Godfather’s Pizza: We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary March 1-4 with anniversary specials.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: Shakes Specials are leprechaun breakfast, chocolate frog and irish cream latte. Beginning March 1, open evenings Monday – Thursday 4-7 p.m.

March 1: Too Scared to go out?

Take and Bakes / Family Meals / Takeout

Enbar/The Block: The Take and Bake dinner of the week: Chicken Marsala served with garlic mashed potatoes and a house salad.

Clark and Lewie’s: Family meals, check out their new menu coming soon.

Double Barrell: Takeout special – All app orders 25 percent off all day. Use promo code FAMILYMONDAY.

Taco Del Mar: 14 family enchilada diner, chicken, ground beef or combo. It comes with Spanish rice and refried, black or pinto beans. $30.

Teriyaki Madness: Family Meal: five bowls for $39. Includes 2 bowls of chicken teriyaki, 2 bowls of orange chicken and a bowl of spicy chicken. All bowls regular sized with white rice and veggies.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: Take Out and curbside option available. Order on our app – ENGAGE YOUR CLUB. our club code is AQRZA4. Place your order and it will be ready when you arrive. For curbside note it in the special instructions and call 406-315-8081 when you arrive.

March 2

Appetizers / Wings / Happy Hours / Cocktails and growlers / Tacos

MT Pints: $10 fills for 64-ounce growlers

Taco del Sol: Tuesday special is two ground or shredded beef, pork carnitas, chicken or veggie tacos and a drink for $7.75

Enbar/The Block: Street Tacos

Elevation 3330: Taco Tuesday

The Mighty Mo Brew Pub: Half price growler fills when purchasing a new growler.

Celtic Cowboy: Growler sale (beer): 64oz bottle + fill = $18 // 32oz bottle + fill = $12 // refills $18 // $8

Tracy’s Family Diner: Half off breaded pickles and mini Vikings.

Big Mouth BBQ: Nachos

The Sting: wings

3-D International: $2 off apps all week, $2 off top shelf martinis all week and $4 micro cans all week

Taco del Mar: Taco special. Buy two or three tacos and make it a combo and get $1 off.

Teriyaki Madness: Chicken Potstickers, Crab Rangoons and Chicken Eggrolls — all with mouthwatering, house made sauces. Edamame served steamed and dressed with sea salt.

Double Barrell: Happy Hour – In Store – Double Happy Hours

2-5 p.m. Buy One Get One 50 percent off on any two similar items… Buy One Burger Get one 50 percent off, Buy one coffee Get one 50 percent off, Buy one Sweet Biscuit Get one 50 percent off, etc.

5-8 p.m. Buy any entree get dessert free. Your choice of a slice of homemade pie baked fresh that day or a sweet biscuit free with any entree purchase.

Pit Stop and Classic 50s: 75 cent wings and $2 off growler fills for Black Eagle Brewery beer at the Pit Stop and Classic 50’s for anyone that mentions they saw it on Facebook.

March 3

Sandwiches / Lunch

Enbar/The Block: Special of the week: Kimcheesy

Great Harvest Bread Co.: Free cookie with sandwich purchase, or 10 percent off lunch combo

Tracy’s Family Diner: Monte Cristo for $8

Electric City Coffee: Turkey jalapeno popper lunch special

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant: Two enchiladas (your choice of meat) served with rice and beans plus a soft drink for $6.

Teriyaki Madness: We have mouthwatering bowls of chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken, steak teriyaki, chicken katsu, orange chicken, spicy tofu and salmon teriyaki. We can serve those with fried rice, stir fried noodles, white rice, brown rice and stir fried veggies.

Double Barrell: Lunch Special – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all app orders 20 percent off with promo code LUNCHTIME.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: By popular demand for one day only…the Chunky Monkey. Open 6:30 a.m. -3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Wheat Montana: Charlie Russell Sandwich and caramel rolls

March 4: Wakey Wakey

Coffee / Breakfast

Crooked Tree Coffee: Free 12 oz coffee with the purchase of a bakery item on March 4

Miss Kitty’s Coffee Cafe: featured drink is the Mother Fluffer: cappuccino, S’mores style with toasted marshmallow, semi-sweet chocolate, and a crunchy caramelized top. Pair with a breakfast burrito for breakfast or an egg salad sandwich for lunch.

True Brew: 10 percent off on the Irish Gold and the Freckled Lep-Rock-On.

Tracy’s Family Diner: Hand breaded chicken fried steak and eggs for $10.

Double Barrell: On the app – Early Bird Breakfast special 25 percent off all app orders with promo EARLYBIRD.

Amy’s Morning Perk: Breakfast burritos and sausage biscuits and gravy along with zombie coffee.

Schulte’s: Free FroYo Cupcake with a purchase of any drink over $2.50 in the Coffee House on March 4. (A FroYo Cupcake is a cupcake base with froyo on top and inside)

Electric City Coffee: Latte special

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: We have delicious protein coffee. Iced, blended or hot.15g protein and Keto friendly. Mention this when you are in the club for a special surprise.

March 5

Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza: 15 percent off coupon on pizzas all day for online ordering.Use promo code TAKEDOWN and it’s available for online orders.

Mighty Mo: Special edition pizza this week: “Dill Pickle” Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Electric City Coffee: Pizza Friday specials.

Godfather’s Pizza: We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary March 1-4 with anniversary specials and on March 5, $5 off any order over $30.

Pit Stop and Classic 50s: $3 off every pizza if you mention you saw it on Facebook.

Tracy’s Family Diner: Large cut of Prime rib and large shrimp sautéed or fried for $30. All wine $5.

Double Barrell: Drive at 5 app special – 3-5 p.m. 25 percent off all app orders with promo code DRIVE5 – order an afternoon treat or plan ahead and schedule for pick up or delivery for later.

March 6

Burgers / Desserts / Mimosas

Roadhouse Diner: Special details coming soon!

MT Pints: $10 burgers

The Sip n’ Dip Mimosa Sampler: March 6 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Select a flight of three from the mimosa menu, including the original Mermosa, Sparkling Lavender, Hawaiian, Tequila Sunrise, Party Pear, Strawberry, Pomegranate.

Tracy’s Family Diner: All burgers $10 and $5 mimosa special.

Double Barrell: Burger Special in store – 2 For $27… two DB Classic Burgers, two bags of chips, two drinks and two slices of pie all for $27.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: Why not try a creamy protein shake for dessert. Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 7

Brunch / Take and Bakes / Family Meals

909 Café: Supreme Caesars $8 alone, 8 a.m. until gone. Enjoy with their biscuits and gravy.

Enbar/The Block: The Take & Bake dinner of the week: Chicken Marsala served with garlic mashed potatoes and a house salad.

Clark and Lewie’s: Family meals, check out their new menu coming soon.

Teriyaki Madness: Family Meal: five bowls for only $39. Includes 2 bowls of chicken teriyaki, 2 bowls of orange chicken and a bowl of spicy chicken. All bowls regular sized with white rice and veggies.

Progressive Dinner Challenge

Go to at least three different places for appetizers, main course, dessert, cocktails. Post photos/tag the restaurants to be entered to win a prize.

Extra entries will go to those who do the challenge in a single night. Watch The Electric and Take Down Facebook pages for the entry post.

