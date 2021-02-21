Sunday Reads: Feb. 21

Happy weekend Great Falls.

The New York Times: With indoor rinks closed, players turn to ‘speakeasy hockey’

Associated Press: How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

Defense One: One-third of U.S. troops are refusing the COVID vaccine. History may help explain why.

NPR: No, the blackouts in Texas weren’t caused by renewables. Here’s what really happened

The New Yorker: Bad Dog

Military Times: Helping military children is ‘critical to our national security,’ says first lady

PBS: How this chemical engineer is hacking plastic production to promote sustainability

NPR: American life expectancy dropped by a full year in the first half of 2020

Associated Press: Delivery-only restaurant brands see pandemic-fueled growth

CityLab: Post-COVID, transit agencies must look beyond ridership

Associated Press: U.S. needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say

The New York Times: Promotions for female generals were delayed over fears of Trump’s reaction

Associated Press: Good dogs! 20 years of covering Westminster Kennel Club show

The New Yorker: Between solitude and loneliness

CBS News: SolarWinds: How Russians spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce departments

Associated Press: EXPLAINER: What’s up between Google, Facebook and Australia?

The New Republic: Can historians be traumatized by history?

The Albany Times-Union: FBI, U.S. attorney in Brooklyn probing Cuomo administration on nursing homes

Harvard Business Journal: Stop telling women they have imposter syndrome

Fast Company: The plastic bag is doomed. Here are better alternatives backed by Walmart and Target

Vogue: Zero Grocery is the sustainable online supermarket that aims to make your life less plastic

The Verge: This year will be huge for electric cars — here’s why

Associated Press: U.S. govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

