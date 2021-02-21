Sunday Reads: Feb. 21
Happy weekend Great Falls.
The New York Times: With indoor rinks closed, players turn to ‘speakeasy hockey’
Associated Press: How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
Defense One: One-third of U.S. troops are refusing the COVID vaccine. History may help explain why.
NPR: No, the blackouts in Texas weren’t caused by renewables. Here’s what really happened
The New Yorker: Bad Dog
Military Times: Helping military children is ‘critical to our national security,’ says first lady
PBS: How this chemical engineer is hacking plastic production to promote sustainability
NPR: American life expectancy dropped by a full year in the first half of 2020
Associated Press: Delivery-only restaurant brands see pandemic-fueled growth
CityLab: Post-COVID, transit agencies must look beyond ridership
Associated Press: U.S. needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
The New York Times: Promotions for female generals were delayed over fears of Trump’s reaction
Associated Press: Good dogs! 20 years of covering Westminster Kennel Club show
The New Yorker: Between solitude and loneliness
CBS News: SolarWinds: How Russians spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce departments
Associated Press: EXPLAINER: What’s up between Google, Facebook and Australia?
The New Republic: Can historians be traumatized by history?
The Albany Times-Union: FBI, U.S. attorney in Brooklyn probing Cuomo administration on nursing homes
Harvard Business Journal: Stop telling women they have imposter syndrome
Fast Company: The plastic bag is doomed. Here are better alternatives backed by Walmart and Target
Vogue: Zero Grocery is the sustainable online supermarket that aims to make your life less plastic
The Verge: This year will be huge for electric cars — here’s why
Associated Press: U.S. govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe