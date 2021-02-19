County opens vaccines to those 16-69 with certain conditions

The county has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone in Phase 1b beginning Feb. 19.

That includes:

Everyone over the age of 70

Individuals 16-69 with qualifying health conditions.

American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications

“No doctor’s note or other proof of medical condition is required. That would quickly overwhelm doctors’ offices,” according to CCHD.

Cascade County health board adopts mask requirement

Phase 1B qualifying medical conditions are:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Immuno-compromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19-related complications

Slots are still available for appointments over the next two weeks.

Cascade County expanding vaccines; Board of Health to discuss masks, restrictions Feb. 17

On Feb. 18, the county opened slots for 3,300 appointments since the county got a larger allotment of the vaccine and throughout the day expanded the eligibility for those appointments since slots were still available.

Use the online portal to schedule vaccination appointments.

