Neighborhood Council 4 meets Feb. 25

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include city code enforcement and citizen complaint form discussion with Code Enforcement Tech Heather Rohlf; Great Falls Police Department chief replacement plans; and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

