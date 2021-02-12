Neighborhood Council 5 meets Feb. 15

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room.

Agenda items include GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans, council vacancy, impact study request follow-up and neighborhood concerns.

Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

