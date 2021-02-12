GFPS students thanks first responders, healthcare workers with valentines

In the mix of what sometimes feels like gloom and doom and seriousness all the time, we like to have a little fun at The Electric.

This year, we asked students at Great Falls Public Schools to help us thank first responders and healthcare workers by making valentines for them.

The students at Chief Joseph, Mountain View and Lewis and Clark elementary schools came through and made at least 100 valentines.

We delivered those valentines to Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Clinic, Alluvion Health and Benefis Health System.

Here’s a little dose of cuteness for you Great Falls. Happy Valentine’s Day.

