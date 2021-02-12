CCSO accepting applications for citizens academy

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2021 Spring Citizens Academy.

The 8-week academy is set to begin April 1 and is limited to 35 people.

The application is available here.

The third academy is a free program designed to allow participants an inside view to CCSO and the different roles and responsibilities of sworn deputies, civilian employees and detention officers, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Participants will meet CCSO employees, tour the jail, participate in ride-alongs and get some hands on experience with the tools and equipment used by the department, Slaughter said.

Applicants must be able to attend the 8-week academy, on Thursday evenings with one Saturday class. A background check is performed on all applicants. All eligible applicants who successfully graduate will receive a graduation certificate and a concealed weapons permit, according to Slaughter.

Course curriculum includes:

Uniformed patrol

Legal/courts

Investigations

D.U.I. recognition

Coroner duties

SWAT operations

Driving techniques

Firearms/use of force/Taser training

Detention facility and operations

Volunteer opportunities

Academy requirements:

Participants must be 18 years or older

Applications are due no later than March 19. For questions, contact Tanya Hunt at 406-454-6820.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

