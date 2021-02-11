University of Providence cutting some academic programs

The University of Providence is cutting some academic programs.

The UP Board of Trustees voted Feb. 11 to sunset the following programs: Accounting (BS, 4+1 and MS), Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science.

Students will be given the opportunity to complete their degree programs and necessary requirements for accreditation, according to a UP release.

UP, Alluvion, Adlera Lab partnering for COVID-19 tests for returning students

“As we work through these difficult times, the board has tasked the president to collaboratively work together as a community to find ways to reduce operating costs and programming so that we can sustain long-term viability for the university,” Terry Cosgrove, board chairman, said in a release.

University of Providence to start fall semester online

UP President Fr. Oliver Doyle said in a release, “for UP, as for every institution, sunsetting programs comes with a great deal of heartache, but as educational and career training needs change, we are called to adapt and respond. My first thoughts are with those who are affected the most by this decision: faculty and their families, students and our university community. I am so grateful and proud of the many years of service our affected faculty members have given to the university, and I am committed to making this transition for them and our students as easy as the situation allows.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

