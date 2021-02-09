County Commissioners make planning, ZBOA appointments

County Commissioners made their appointments to the planning board and zoning board of adjustment.

There were three vacancies on the planning board with terms through Dec. 31, 2022.

Commissioners re-appointed Richard Liebert and Rob Skawinski who have both served 1.5 terms already.

They also appointed Sara Murphy.

Katie Hanning applied but is ineligible as a city resident.

The seven-member board advises the County Commission on all land use matters and develops and administers subdivision and floodplain regulations.

Members can be appointed for up to three consecutive terms.

Planning Board bylaws require members to be freeholders within the county’s jurisdiction and have some experience in development.

There were four vacancies on the ZBOA with one term expiring Dec. 31 and three expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Under state law, county ZBOAs have “the exclusive power and authority to independently hear and decide zoning appeals and applications for zoning variances and special exceptions.”

Commissioners appointed Len Reed to serve through December since he’s already served 1.5 terms.

Commissioners also appointing Ken Thornton, who had served three terms on the planning board, and Katie Hanning and John Harding, who were new applicants, for terms through December 2022.

Bill Austin requested reappointment, but since he’d already served three consecutive terms, commissioners did not reappoint him.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said that was in keeping with their policy of not having members serve more than three consecutive terms to allow new members on to county boards.

The ZBOA bylaws do include any qualifications/requirements for the board members.

The planning board meets next on Feb. 16 to consider a request to rezone 9.57 acres of property from the Suburban Residential 1 District to the Light Industrial District. The property includes several tracts owned by the Swanson family near the airport.

