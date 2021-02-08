Four neighborhood councils meet Feb. 8-12

Four neighborhood councils meet this week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, Sheffels Farms, Inc. conditional use permit, Little Free Library update, GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items update on Fire Station 4, GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include council vacancy, council Facebook page, GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 1st Church of the Nazarene gymnasium, 1727 2nd Ave. S. Agenda items include election of officers; overview and permit information for the indoor aquatics and recreation center by city Park and Recreation Department and LPW Architecture; GFPD police chief retirement announcement/replacement plans and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

