County seeking volunteers for COVID-19 clinics

The Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services Department is seeking volunteers for the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The county is seeking volunteers to help with light traffic control.

“At this time, only adults aged 70 and older are able to be vaccinated, and it is critical that they receive good information when entering the ExpoPark for their appointments. Good traffic control can prevent long walks from parking to the door, can keep them from waiting in long lines, and more,” according to a release from county DES.

Shift times and lengths vary. Contract Brad Call, DES manager, at 788-0622 or bcall@cascadecountymt.gov for more information or to volunteer.

