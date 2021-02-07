Sunday Reads: Feb. 7
Here’s this week’s reading list, hope you’re staying warm out there Great Falls.
Associated Press: Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
NPR: Did closing schools save lives or cost lives? The debate continues
Bay Journal: Dozens of ancient eel weirs uncovered in Susquehanna
McClatchy: Congress asks Pentagon to restore military base construction funds from border wall
PBS: How the pandemic is impacting college students’ mental health
The Atlantic: The colleges that took the pandemic seriously
The New York Times: The board voted to keep schools closed. Parents revolted.
Associated Press: Britain to test mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines
The Washington Post: How to start ending the school-to-prison pipeline — by an educator just elected to the U.S. House
The New York Times: Burned by low reimbursements, some doctors stop testing for COVID
NPR: Biden Administration will ship COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies
The New York Times: ‘One property at a time’: A city tries to revive without gentrifying
City Monitor: Atlanta is looking for a better way to organise its neighbourhoods. All 242 of them.
The Washington Post: The Super Bowl is coming. And we’re running out of chicken wings.
The New York Times: Two Biden priorities, climate and inequality, meet on Black-owned farms
The Atlantic: Superstar cities are in trouble
NPR: CDC issues sweeping new mask mandate for U.S. travelers, extends eviction moratorium
The Washington Post: Essential workers get lost in the vaccine scrum as states prioritize the elderly
Vogue Business: End-of-life regulation is coming for fashion
Forbes: The future of cities is at stake: Here’s how to win the talent competition (opinion)