County selecting members for planning, zoning boards

The seven-member board advises the County Commission on all land use matters and develops and administers subdivision and floodplain regulations.

Members can be appointed for up to three consecutive terms.

Planning Board bylaws require members to be freeholders within the county’s jurisdiction and have some experience in development.

There are four vacancies on the ZBOA with one term expiring Dec. 31 and three expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Under state law, county ZBOAs have “the exclusive power and authority to independently hear and decide zoning appeals and applications for zoning variances and special exceptions.”

Bill Austin has served three terms and is requesting reappointment and Len Reed has served 1.5 terms and is requesting reappointment.

Ken Thornton served three terms on the planning board and has applied to now serve on the ZBOA. Richard Leibert currently serves on the planning board and has applied to serve on this board as well.

Other new applicants to the ZBOA are: Samir Faerevik Aarab; Katie Hanning; and John Harding.

The ZBOA bylaws do include any qualifications/requirements for the board members.

The County Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom.