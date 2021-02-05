Water main project will affect Fox Farm area traffic

Construction to replace water mains in the Fox Farm area is scheduled to begin April 5.

City Commissioners approved a $470,850 contract with United Materials to replace about 480 feet of 20-inch water main and 885 feet of 8-inch water main under Fox Farm Road, 16th Street Southwest and 13th Street Southwest.

The water mains have been failing with increasing frequency, damaging property, roadways, disrupting traffic and water service to local residents and businesses, according to Public Works.

The water mains being replaced were installed in 1946 and 1959 and the age, type of pipe material and corrosive soils are the primary causes of the breaks, according to city staff.

The 20-inch water main is located in Fox Farm Road between Alder Drive and 18th Avenue Southwest. Work to replace that main will require traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction for about a month.

Project locations include:

Fox Farm Road from approximately Alder Drive to 18th Avenue Southwest;

16th Street Southwest from approximately 5th Avenue Southwest to 3rd Avenue Southwest;

13th Street Southwest from 7th Avenue Southwest north approximately 345 feet.

The project is coordinated with the Montana Department of Transportation’s planned overlay on Fox Farm Road from 10th Avenue South to East Fiesta this summer/fall.

The project will also replace three fire hydrants and 12 water service connections.

The city received two bids for the project ranging from $470,850 to $653,515 with United Materials submitting the low bid.

