City accepting applications for COVID-19 grant funds

The city is accepting applications from qualifying agencies for federal Community Development Block Grant funds allocated to the city from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This round of funds is to be used specifically for the prevention of, preparation for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city release. The funds were authorized through the CARES Act.

Since the city administers a CDBG program, it received $475,515 in the special COVID-19 funds.

“All applications submitted must meet a program national objective, contain eligible activities, and, most importantly, address the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the city release.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 26.

Once submitted, all applications will be reviewed for eligibility by Planning and Community Development staff and then scored by a city staff grant committee. Funding agreements for worthy projects are approved by the Great Falls City Commission, according to city planning.

Contact CDBG program staff at 406-455-8443 or via email at tshumaker@greafallsmt.net for questions regarding these CDBG-CV funds. The funding application and helpful guidance documents will be posted at https://greatfallsmt.net/planning/cdbg-cv-program.

