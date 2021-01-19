Dogsgiving: Lulu Belle
Name: Lulu Belle
Age: Almost 4
Breed: Pug
Humans: The Babbitt family
Where did you come from? Jack’s pets great falls
What’s your favorite toy? Nylabone
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making my daddy smile.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Poop in the basement.
What do your humans do to make you mad? Don’t take me bye bye.
Where’s your favorite patio? MT Pints
What are your aliases? Piglet, Billy, lou belle, pigga
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Harry
What’s your favorite place to go? Petsmart
What are your hobbies? Hiking the rivertrail, kicking my dad’s elbow, sleeping…I’m a pug!
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Filet mignon
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch, my sister Courtney takes me.
What’s your fitness routine? Jogging to the kitchen each morning for a cookie.
What are you thankful for? My family, they all love me and fight for my attention.