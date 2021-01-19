Dogsgiving: Harley

Name: Harley

Age: 13

Breed: Shih Tzu

Humans: Rachel and Jesse Schrock

Where did you come from? Havre

What’s your favorite toy? My squeaky red stuffed bone.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Anymore it’s just the fact that I made it up the stairs and didn’t have to be carried.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Nothing, I am a princess.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Never happened, again I am a princess.

Where’s your favorite patio? I don’t like people, I would rather stay home.

What are your aliases? Marv, Harv, Harley Marley.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? UHG I guess that annoying puppy Pyper, if I have to pick one.

What’s your favorite place to go? On car rides with my people.

What are your hobbies? Sleeping, being cozy.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Just food, my mouth is too small to eat much.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I had to go to a new person, I used to like to go but I got sick and lost alot of my hair, its starting to grow back but I DO NOT LIKE A BATH!

What’s your fitness routine? Trying to make it up the stairs in the morning.

What are you thankful for? My mom and dad to pick me up when my legs can’t do it.

