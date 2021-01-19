Dogsgiving: Artemis

Name: Artemis

Age: 9

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Human(s): Joslin and Raymond Knightstep

Where did you come from? Basically Canada, but you would probably call it ‘Havre.’

What’s your favorite toy? Anything I can chew on really, but lately that’s just been my brothers’ collars when we wrestle and play.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Getting hired as the unofficial mascot of the Children’s Museum!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I chewed up my mom’s cellphone one time… and then I did it again a few days later… and one more time after that. Mom still doesn’t know how I got to the last two! I’ve kept it a secret for 8 whole years now.

What do your humans do to make you mad? When they give my brothers pets and snuggles when they could OBVIOUSLY just pet me instead. How dare they!

Where’s your favorite patio? I haven’t gotten to go yet, but we drive by Mighty Mo a lot and mom and dad say we can go next summer!

What are your aliases? Artemis Prime, Arto, and Baby Gorl (but you gotta say it like Gru from Despicable Me)

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I might get grumpy sometimes that mom and dad let them live with us, but I really do love my brothers Tank and Squish.

What’s your favorite place to go? I LOVE sitting behind the desk at the Children’s Museum and getting all the pets from visitors!

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What are your hobbies? Swimming at the Sluice Boxes, going toy shopping at North 40, and beating my brothers to the ball when we play fetch!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Besides the cellphones? Probably the bridesmaid’s dress mom really needed for a wedding… not my best moment but she forgave me.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Usually just to dad’s barber shop upstairs, but if my nails need some serious TLC I go to Fetch.

What’s your fitness routine? Taking biggg walks around our neighborhood and chasing tennis balls at the dog park on base.

What are you thankful for? All the time I’ve got to spend with mom and dad at home this year!

