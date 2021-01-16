Sunday Reads: Jan. 17
Politico: The military has a hate group problem. But it doesn’t know how bad it’s gotten
Associated Press: In the wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers
Associated Press: The unfolding of ‘home-grown fascism’ in Capitol assault
Associated Press: Defiance of virus dining bans grows as restaurants flounder
Reuters: Little evidence coffee companies’ sustainability efforts have impact: report
Axios: Cities prepare for home delivery by drone
Reuters: COVID-19 pressures U.S. retail sales; manufacturing shines
The Washington Post: Tom Vilsack’s nomination as agriculture secretary reopens old wounds for Black farmers
History.com: Why the candy bar market exploded after World War I
The Atlantic: Random people are lining up to get vaccinated in D.C. grocery stores
The New York Times: Cash, breakfasts and firings: An all-out push to vaccinate wary medical workers
Reuters: Unilever says global consumption will remain depressed in first half of year
The Washington Post: ‘Shocked, disheartened, devastated’: Restaurant and hotel workers reel as layoffs soar again
NPR: Meet three D.C. police officers who fought for the U.S. Capitol
The Virginian-Pilot: The strange, underground world of ghost kitchens in Hampton Roads
Reuters: Exclusive: Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment
WBUR: Why didn’t the FBI and DHS produce a threat report ahead of the Capitol insurrection?
Marker: The bitcoin dream is dead
The Washington Post: No, there’s no substantive evidence that the Capitol riot was spurred by antifa
NPR: Defense official: Scores of current and former military proberd in extremism cases