GFFR accepting applications for multiple vacancies

Great Falls Fire Rescue is down about nine firefighters due to retirements, promotions and the inability to develop a hiring pool due to COVID-19.

But, GFFR, along with other fire departments that are members of the Montana Firefighting Testing Consortium, is working on testing to build a hiring pool.

COVID-19 is forcing them to change up the process a bit though this year, according to GFFR Chief Jeremy Jones.

The testing cycle typically starts with applying through the consortium, taking a written test and physical, which makes an applicant eligible to apply to any member department they’re interested in, Jones said.

Typically, GFFR would then get the applications and depending on the number of applicants and vacancies would schedule interviews and screenings. The candidates would be ranked and the top contenders would go through a background check and physical and if successful, would be offered conditional employment to report to the recruit training academy for three months. Those who make it through the training academy are assigned to a station and platoon and start running calls as a probationary firefighter for nine months.

Jones said they’ve had openings for about a year since the Consortium tests were canceled last May due to COVID and pushed to the fall, but canceled again due to the pandemic. That meant there was no pool of candidates to hire for vacancies.

The consortium includes Kalispell, Missoula, Helena, Butte, Bozeman, Billings, Havre, Miles City, Great Falls, Frenchtown, Belgrade/Central Valley and Lockwood.